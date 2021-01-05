Transphorm to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the Company will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of management’s presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.transphormusa.com.