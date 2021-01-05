Transphorm to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the Company will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of management’s presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.transphormusa.com.
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005351/en/
