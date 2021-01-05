 

PPG to Acquire Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire VersaFlex, a manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and waste water infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. VersaFlex is a portfolio company of DalFort Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“VersaFlex’s attractive segment mix with strong growth outlook, unique product offering, broad expertise, and manufacturing capabilities in polyurea and flooring coatings will complement and expand upon PPG’s current product offering,” said Ram Vadlamannati, PPG senior vice president, protective and marine coatings (PMC) and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “This acquisition supports PPG’s commitment to growing our industry-leading technology portfolio and customer touchpoints.”

VersaFlex is an aggregation of four U.S.-based protective coatings companies, consisting of legacy VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products, Inc., which were acquired by DalFort Capital from 2017-2019. VersaFlex has approximately 130 employees and its full year 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $70 million. The company operates three manufacturing sites located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. The company works collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. DalFort specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the VersaFlex acquisition and VersaFlex’s expected 2020 revenue. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition, and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties’ ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; the achievement of VersaFlex’s expected 2020 revenue; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings
CATEGORY Financial

