Morphic Expands Research and Development Collaboration with Janssen Through Third Integrin Program

“Morphic’s unique understanding of the integrin receptor enables a wide variety of therapeutic development opportunities, and we are excited to expand our outstanding collaboration with Janssen to investigate new applications of our technology to discover novel antibodies of integrins,” said Bruce Rogers, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Morphic Therapeutic. “Morphic’s goal is to create new integrin-targeted therapies for patients with serious diseases and we are grateful for Janssen’s expertise in this mission.”

WALTHAM, Mass. , Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced the expansion of its research and development collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration expansion involves the initiation of work on a third integrin target, with the collaboration scope to include activating antibodies against this new target. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the terms of the original collaboration agreement, Morphic will receive a milestone payment for initiating work on the third target. As part of the expansion any new product candidates will be subject to milestones and royalties.

About Integrins

Integrins are a ubiquitous family of receptors expressed on the surface of most human cells. Integrins are dimers comprising one α (alpha) subunit and one β (beta) subunit. Integrin signaling controls a wide range of cellular processes, including cell survival, cell cycle progression, immune system activation, cell differentiation, and cell migration. Aberrant integrin signaling contributes to a diverse array of human diseases, including each of Morphic’s focus areas of autoimmune diseases, fibrosis, and immuno-oncology.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary Morphic Integrin Technology (MInT) Platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

