SEEDO FLOAT IT'S SUBSIDIARY AT A NIS 20 MILLION VALUATION

The Company, through its recently formed Israeli subsidiary, Saffron-Tech Ltd. (“Saffron Tech”), plans to roll out its proof of concept in the coming months. This technology will provide turnkey automated growing containers for high-quality, high-yield saffron all year round. The Company is in advanced stages of developing and testing a fully automated and remotely managed system for growing high-quality, high-yield saffron anywhere and anytime.

The Company’s technology offers a controlled environment based on the Company’s deep knowledge in plant biology. The technology provides optimal conditions for each stage of the plant’s development to reach optimal product quality.

The Company’s proof of concept utilizes the “Grow Next to Consumer” policy and is therefore sustainable and fit the COVID-19 restrictions on transport. It is also environmentally friendly, using economic levels of water, space, fertilizer, and energy. Accounting to the Company’s calculations, we believe that the controlled indoor growing area will produce ten times more yield compared to the same land area using traditional methods. The sealed environment eliminates the need for harmful pesticides and herbicides, producing a clean and safe product that is easy to control from anywhere. The Company’s solution is easily scalable and pre-designed to quickly grow operations.

Saffron is used in many industries, such as the food industry, particularly by famous chefs and Michelin starred restaurants, the natural cosmetics industry and the natural medicine industry and as a dye in the textile industry. Medicinal claims as an anti-depressant, antioxidant, and antiseptic are constantly increasing.

The global saffron market size was valued at more than $1 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to attain a revenue based CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to grow over the next few years on account of demand from the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in countries with rapid population expansion.

Since the incorporation Saffron Tech, Saffron Tech has hired one employee and several consultants to commence the roll out of our proof of concept. Saffron Tech has signed several agreements with Israeli companies, including Growin Ltd (“Growin”) and the Israeli Ministry of Agricultures research organization – The Volcani Center (“Volcani”). Growin is an owner of proprietary systems for indoor agriculture and Saffron Tech has acquired the exclusive right to market, sell and commercialize our product based on the Growin’s hydroponic machines. Volcani will assist Saffron Tech in writing the protocols required to grow saffron in a controlled and automated way, including the use of robotics and AI.