Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety

Nucor Tubular Products has employed PowerFleet to enhance the safety of all warehousing operations at its facilities. After a rigorous pilot program, Nucor Tubular Products has chosen to deploy the PowerFleet Enterprise telematics solution across all lift-truck equipment and instrument cranes at a second location in Q4 2020 and the remaining six of its tubular products facilities during the first half of 2021.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) , a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy duty truck fleets, announced today it has been selected by Nucor Tubular Products to improve safety, compliance, and utilization by using PowerFleet's telematics solutions.

PowerFleet sets the industry safety standard through its telematic solutions, which improve material handling productivity, reduce costs, and ensure equipment is in the proper place at the right time. Its products also provide improved safety while maintaining strict compliance and reducing slowdown friction lost in manual check-ins.

In addition to the PowerFleet Enterprise solution, Nucor Tubular Products will also deploy PowerFleet Forewarner MAXI Crane Safety lights and CP4 Forklift Camera solutions to increase visibility, safety and guarantee accurate records of equipment use in real-time.

“Steel manufacturing by nature has incredibly unique and extensive requirements to ensure that we have enhanced safety protocols and procedures available for our team. After assessing solutions on the market, Nucor Tubular Products has made the decision to partner with PowerFleet,” explains Nathan Fraser, Nucor Vice President & General Manager. “To help meet our mission of becoming the World’s Safest Steel Company, we’ve brought on a technology partner at the edge of innovation and performance to further ensure the safety of all our Nucor Tubular Products teammates.” Nathan continues, “PowerFleet’s ability to automatically send critical safety and equipment information into our Business Management System will allow us to be more responsive, efficient, and ultimately safer as a team.