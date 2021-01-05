 

Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  105   |   |   

Optimizing Lift Hardware and Instrument Crane Operations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy duty truck fleets, announced today it has been selected by Nucor Tubular Products to improve safety, compliance, and utilization by using PowerFleet's telematics solutions. 

Nucor Tubular Products has employed PowerFleet to enhance the safety of all warehousing operations at its facilities. After a rigorous pilot program, Nucor Tubular Products has chosen to deploy the PowerFleet Enterprise telematics solution across all lift-truck equipment and instrument cranes at a second location in Q4 2020 and the remaining six of its tubular products facilities during the first half of 2021.

PowerFleet sets the industry safety standard through its telematic solutions, which improve material handling productivity, reduce costs, and ensure equipment is in the proper place at the right time. Its products also provide improved safety while maintaining strict compliance and reducing slowdown friction lost in manual check-ins.

In addition to the PowerFleet Enterprise solution, Nucor Tubular Products will also deploy PowerFleet Forewarner MAXI Crane Safety lights and CP4 Forklift Camera solutions to increase visibility, safety and guarantee accurate records of equipment use in real-time.

“Steel manufacturing by nature has incredibly unique and extensive requirements to ensure that we have enhanced safety protocols and procedures available for our team. After assessing solutions on the market, Nucor Tubular Products has made the decision to partner with PowerFleet,” explains Nathan Fraser, Nucor Vice President & General Manager. “To help meet our mission of becoming the World’s Safest Steel Company, we’ve brought on a technology partner at the edge of innovation and performance to further ensure the safety of all our Nucor Tubular Products teammates.” Nathan continues, “PowerFleet’s ability to automatically send critical safety and equipment information into our Business Management System will allow us to be more responsive, efficient, and ultimately safer as a team.

Seite 1 von 3
I.D. Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety Optimizing Lift Hardware and Instrument Crane Operations WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
PowerFleet Subsidiary Pointer Telocation Enables Internet of Things (IoT) Defibrillators in Israel