 

Penn Virginia Announces Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 13:56  |  71   |   |   

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the departure of Benjamin A. Mathis, Senior Vice President, Operations & Engineering, effective January 4, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire Company, we want to thank Ben for his years of hard work and commitment to Penn Virginia,” said Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn Virginia. “He has taken Penn Virginia’s drilling and completion program to the next level and positioned us well for the future. He has been a tremendous asset to Penn Virginia, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Separately, the Company also announced that it had appointed Julia Gwaltney as its new Senior Vice President, Development, effective January 5, 2021. In this position, Ms. Gwaltney will lead the Company’s subsurface, production, HSE, and resource development initiatives.

Prior to joining Penn Virginia, Ms. Gwaltney was the Chief Operating Officer for Gary Permian, LLC, from November 2015 to January 2020, where she led the entry into the Delaware Basin and the development of the property. Previously, she was with Samson Resources as Vice President of Western Operations from April 2014 to November 2015, overseeing the Williston, Powder River, San Juan and Green River Basin assets. She was previously employed with Encana for 14 years, where she assumed increasing roles of responsibility with her last role as Vice President and General Manager of the Northern Operations. She started her career at Burlington Resources. Julia received her B.S. from Colorado School of Mines and is a registered petroleum engineer.

On December 23, 2020, each of the Compensation and Benefits Committee and the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia approved the issuance to Ms. Gwaltney of an initial inducement equity compensation award of 48,400 restricted stock units, comprised of 50% time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 50% performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”). The RSUs vest over three years from the date of grant, and the PSUs vest according to the Company’s achievement of certain performance factors based on a 2021-2023 performance period, subject in each case to Ms. Gwaltney’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

Seite 1 von 3
Penn Virginia (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn Virginia Announces Management Changes HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the departure of Benjamin A. Mathis, Senior Vice President, Operations & Engineering, effective January 4, 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe