Penn Virginia Announces Management Changes

“On behalf of the entire Company, we want to thank Ben for his years of hard work and commitment to Penn Virginia,” said Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn Virginia. “He has taken Penn Virginia’s drilling and completion program to the next level and positioned us well for the future. He has been a tremendous asset to Penn Virginia, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Separately, the Company also announced that it had appointed Julia Gwaltney as its new Senior Vice President, Development, effective January 5, 2021. In this position, Ms. Gwaltney will lead the Company’s subsurface, production, HSE, and resource development initiatives.

Prior to joining Penn Virginia, Ms. Gwaltney was the Chief Operating Officer for Gary Permian, LLC, from November 2015 to January 2020, where she led the entry into the Delaware Basin and the development of the property. Previously, she was with Samson Resources as Vice President of Western Operations from April 2014 to November 2015, overseeing the Williston, Powder River, San Juan and Green River Basin assets. She was previously employed with Encana for 14 years, where she assumed increasing roles of responsibility with her last role as Vice President and General Manager of the Northern Operations. She started her career at Burlington Resources. Julia received her B.S. from Colorado School of Mines and is a registered petroleum engineer.

On December 23, 2020, each of the Compensation and Benefits Committee and the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia approved the issuance to Ms. Gwaltney of an initial inducement equity compensation award of 48,400 restricted stock units, comprised of 50% time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 50% performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”). The RSUs vest over three years from the date of grant, and the PSUs vest according to the Company’s achievement of certain performance factors based on a 2021-2023 performance period, subject in each case to Ms. Gwaltney’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date.