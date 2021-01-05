 

University of Calgary Joins the Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide for the Treatment of Complications in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine has joined the Phase II trial of its lead drug LSALT peptide (Metablok), targeting the prevention of acute lung injury, acute kidney injury, and other complications caused by inflammation in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

“We are particularly excited in launching this study in Calgary given that this treatment has its roots in basic science work performed here at the University. This novel treatment adds to our local investigational therapeutic options for patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 disease and has great potential to reduce complications from this and other severe diseases that frequently result in lung and kidney injury,” said Alain Tremblay MDCM, Professor at the Cumming School of Medicine, Respirologist and site principal investigator for the LSALT Phase II trial.

The addition of the Canadian site increases the number of countries participating in the Phase II trial to three, joining sites in the United States and in Turkey. Arch is currently exploring opportunities to add additional clinical sites in all three countries where the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown significantly.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have been on the increase as infection rates have surged throughout the world. In the last two weeks of December, Canada has had over 90,000 new infections and over 14,000 of these have been in Alberta.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide (Metablok) as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). ARDS is the leading cause of death in COVID-infected patients. AKI has been observed in approximately 35% of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and is also a leading cause of mortality.1

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other organs.

