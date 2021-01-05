 

Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: NICL) (OTCQB: NIKLF) is pleased to announce that planning for our 2021 exploration programs is underway for both our primary nickel exploration project 65 km east of Smithers BC as well as our lithium claystone exploration program at Clayton Valley, Nevada. Having recently completed two financings totalling $1,520,000 the Company is well funded to carry out the initial programs. Details of the exploration programs at our BC nickel project next to FPX Minerals Decar Project will be outlined in a NI 43-101 report currently being prepared. 

Clayton Valley Project Exploration

The Company has 100% title to 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which until recently has been home to North America's only producing lithium mine.   The Company's Clayton Valley Project is both an early-stage lithium brine and a lithium claystone prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Plans are currently being drawn up for an exploration program beginning early in 2021 with drilling being proposed. This is a well-located property contiguous and adjacent to the west side of the formerly producing Silver Peak Lithium Brine Mine and Processing Facility. Albemarle Corporation purchased the mine as part of its acquisition of Rockwood Lithium that closed in early 2015. The United States Geological Survey estimates that over 300 million pounds of lithium carbonate have been produced at this facility since 1966.

Exploration Potential

The general structure of the producing area in the north part of the Clayton Valley basin is known from geophysical surveys and drilling to be a graben structure with its most down-dropped portion the east-northeast side of the valley (Zampirro, 2004).

A similar graben structure has been identified on the property of Nickel Rock Minerals in the north west part of the Clayton Valley basin where the Goat Island graben is inferred from gravity inversion (Quantec, 2008; Petrick, 2008). The valley is segmented into a northerly-trending, 1-2 km-wide sub-basin with a distinct escarpment on each side caused by the displacement of a block of land downward.  Recent work by other operators indicates that important deposits of lithium bearing claystone are being found in Clayton Valley and this will be the primary target for the proposed program currently being arranged. The Clayton Valley BFF-1 NI 43-101 Technical Report by Alan Morris, CPG, QP, states "The property has strong potential to host lithium brine deposits in favorable geologic horizons within the basin fill. Another possible target is lithium enriched clay within the fill package and potentially in previous high stands of the playa." (April 2016).

