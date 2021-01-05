 

Zix to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2021

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

Zix management is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast and available for replay for 90 days. To access the presentation, visit the webcast page or the investor section of Zix’s website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or to receive additional information about the event, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

