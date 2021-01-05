CSG Begins New Era of Growth Under Newly Appointed CEO Brian Shepherd

Shepherd, who since 2016 has been integral to the company’s strategic growth as executive vice president and group president, was selected to succeed Bret Griess in August last year.

CSG officially welcomed Brian Shepherd into his new post as CEO, effective January 1, ushering in a new era of growth, innovation, inclusiveness, and diversification on the back of a successful 2020 for the company.

Recognized for his passion in creating and fostering a values-based, results-driven culture, Shepherd is known for his ability to lead and grow profitable businesses engaged in enterprise SaaS and cloud-based solutions. He brings extensive global sales, services and delivery, strategy, corporate development, and marketing expertise to the CEO role for CSG.

“I am honored to lead this company into its next phase of our growth and evolution,” Shepherd said. “CSG’s proven capabilities and strong track record of helping solve our customers’ biggest business challenges creates a strong foundation as we focus on building a bigger, better, and more future-ready company.”

“I’m equally passionate about amplifying what our employees love most about working at CSG, which is our values-based culture. Our people are at the center of our success and growth. As we continue to ensure that all voices are heard and represented, we will also build on our commitment to an action-based approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Shepherd added.

Today also marks Shepherd’s appointment to the CSG Board of Directors:

“As multiple industry verticals evolve at a record-breaking pace, Brian’s depth of experience combined with his energy, entrepreneurial spirit and executive acumen uniquely position him to take CSG to the next level,” said Don Reed, CSG board chairman.

“We are confident that his vision and strong relationships across the service provider, enterprise and partner landscape will strengthen CSG’s growth trajectory and capture market share in the dynamic wireless, customer experience, payments and enterprise market segments,” said Reed.

An experienced technology veteran, Shepherd has held leadership positions at TeleTech, Amdocs, DST Innovis and McKinsey & Company, among others. In these roles, he also successfully acquired and integrated over two dozen software, payments, analytic and consulting companies. He received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

He is based in and works out of the company’s global headquarters in Denver.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

