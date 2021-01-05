Sangamo Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 5:20pm EST.

The virtual session will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.