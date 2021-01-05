Sangamo Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 5:20pm EST.
The virtual session will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and genome regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005148/en/Sangamo Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare