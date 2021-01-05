 

Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 14:00   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS, NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today that it has joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to further the development and implementation of responsible gambling practices.

NCPG is a leading U.S. non-governmental organization (NGO) serving as the national advocate for programs and services to assist people and families affected by problem gambling. Through its NCPG membership, Elys will support NCPG‘s wide-ranging problem gambling prevention, treatment, education, and research programs, as well as innovative responsible gambling policies.

Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp., stated, “As we prepare our first U.S. deployment in Washington D.C., we are delighted to become a member of NCPG and support their invaluable work in addressing the critical and widespread need for responsible gambling practices. We are proud to join forces with the esteemed board of directors, members and stakeholders of NCPG to develop and promote national U.S. industry standards in responsible gaming, including the Safer Sports Betting Initiative and Internet Responsible Gambling Standards, which provide critical player services and protections. There is no bigger responsibility for us than ensuring the best and safest possible experience for our gambling operators and their players, while providing assistance for those individuals who show signs of problem gambling behavior. Partnering with NCPG further deepens our commitment to become a leader in responsible gaming and provides us valuable resources as we are preparing for the launch of our sports betting platform in the U.S.”

Keith Whyte, Executive Director of NCPG, said, “We are excited that Elys has become a member of NCPG, as they bring extensive experience around engaging with millions of players across their sports betting and iGaming platforms. Elys’ broad reach and commitment to responsible gambling will be a tremendous asset to NCPG as we continue raising awareness about problem gambling and the resources available to support those impacted. We look forward to working together with Elys to increase our mutual understanding of player behavior and reduce the risks for gambling problems.”

