General Mills Big G Cereal and got milk? Team Up to Deliver a Winning Combination for Breakfast

Today, two icons, General Mills Big G cereal and got milk?, announced a historic partnership designed to deliver even more fun along with the essential nutrition people need to fuel their mornings. To celebrate the partnership, General Mills is debuting special, limited edition packaging on popular cereals featuring their beloved characters – such as Buzz, Lucky, Trix Rabbit and more – donning the famous got milk? mustache.

General Mills releases special edition boxes featuring characters with milk mustaches to highlight the benefits of cereal and milk. (Photo: Business Wire).

“We believe in the power of cereal and milk to be an easy, affordable and delicious way to deliver the nutrients people need with the taste they love,” said Amy Cohn, Senior Nutrition Manager at General Mills. “And for kids who eat cereal, 53 percent of their daily milk consumption comes from pouring cereal and milk together. So, while General Mills cereal and milk have been a perfect pairing for a long time, we’re thrilled to officially come together to share this important message through our iconic characters.”

While Big G cereals and milk are each great on their own, they are even better together. This powerhouse partnership is aimed at highlighting the unbeatable benefits of cereal and milk, including:

Top-Notch Nutrition: Cereal is the number one source of whole grain, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals, including iron, at breakfast, while dairy milk is the number one source of calcium and vitamin D as well as a high-quality source of protein.

Cereal is the number one source of whole grain, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals, including iron, at breakfast, while dairy milk is the number one source of calcium and vitamin D as well as a high-quality source of protein. Affordability: General Mills cereal with dairy milk costs an average of just $0.50 per serving.

General Mills cereal with dairy milk costs an average of just $0.50 per serving. Simplicity: Cereal and milk make it quick and easy for busy families to start their day with the nutrition they need – and the taste kids love.

“Now more than ever, families are looking for quick and affordable ways to get the nutrition they need,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO MilkPEP. “A bowl of cereal and milk is always a winning combination and an easy way for parents to feel confident that their kids are starting the day off right. Our goal with this campaign is to provide inspiration and tools that are accessible to all parents to help make breakfast fun and nutritious. We think breakfast is the perfect time to make sure families got milk? in the year ahead and beyond.”