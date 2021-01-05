MultiPlan Appoints C. Martin Harris, MD, MBA to its Board of Directors

MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan”) (NYSE: MPLN), a market-leading, technology-enabled provider of end-to-end healthcare cost management solutions, today announced the appointment of C. Martin, Harris, MD, MBA to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective January 1, 2021. Holding an MD and an MBA, Dr. Harris has over two decades of experience in medicine and innovative application of technology. Currently, he is Associate Vice President of the Health Enterprise and Chief Business Officer at the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to joining the Dell Medical School, Dr. Harris worked for the Cleveland Clinic as Chief Information Officer and also served as Executive Director of e-Cleveland Clinic, a series of e-health clinical programs offered online. He has served on the boards of several public companies in the healthcare sector including ThermoFisher, Invacare Corporation, HealthStream Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Company. With his interdisciplinary background and extensive experience, Dr. Harris brings a unique blend of medical, technical and strategic expertise to MultiPlan’s Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Harris to the MultiPlan Board," said Mark Tabak, CEO and chairman of MultiPlan. “Having helped establish Cleveland Clinic as one of the leading-edge innovators in healthcare IT, Dr. Harris brings invaluable strategic insight at this important time in MultiPlan’s evolution.”