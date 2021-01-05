 

MultiPlan Appoints C. Martin Harris, MD, MBA to its Board of Directors

MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan”) (NYSE: MPLN), a market-leading, technology-enabled provider of end-to-end healthcare cost management solutions, today announced the appointment of C. Martin, Harris, MD, MBA to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective January 1, 2021. Holding an MD and an MBA, Dr. Harris has over two decades of experience in medicine and innovative application of technology. Currently, he is Associate Vice President of the Health Enterprise and Chief Business Officer at the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to joining the Dell Medical School, Dr. Harris worked for the Cleveland Clinic as Chief Information Officer and also served as Executive Director of e-Cleveland Clinic, a series of e-health clinical programs offered online. He has served on the boards of several public companies in the healthcare sector including ThermoFisher, Invacare Corporation, HealthStream Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Company. With his interdisciplinary background and extensive experience, Dr. Harris brings a unique blend of medical, technical and strategic expertise to MultiPlan’s Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Harris to the MultiPlan Board," said Mark Tabak, CEO and chairman of MultiPlan. “Having helped establish Cleveland Clinic as one of the leading-edge innovators in healthcare IT, Dr. Harris brings invaluable strategic insight at this important time in MultiPlan’s evolution.”

With over three decades of experience, MultiPlan offers a broad-based and comprehensive suite of cost management and payment integrity services for healthcare payors. In 2019, MultiPlan processed more than $100 billion in claims and identified approximately $19 billion in potential savings opportunities for its customers.

“I am excited to join MultiPlan’s Board at a time of significant growth and expansion,” said Dr. Harris. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management team to accelerate MultiPlan’s Enhance-Extend-Expand strategy. MultiPlan’s innovative approach to the services it offers plays an important role in the healthcare delivery system, making treatment more accessible and delivering value for customers and their health plan members.”

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

