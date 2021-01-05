Applied DNA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021. The fireside chat will be hosted by Yi Chen, Managing Director, H.C. Wainwright Equity Research, and Applied DNA covering analyst.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the IR Calendar section of the Applied DNA website at www.adnas.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.