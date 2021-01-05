Magenta Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of immune reset to more patients, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET, immediately followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.