 

Amid Economic Uncertainty, Businesses Embrace Change, Strengthen Resolve, JPMorgan Chase Survey Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

In a year filled with unforeseen and unparalleled challenges, small and midsize U.S. business leaders are showing resilience by remaining nimble, accelerating digital adoption and using lessons learned to plan for continued economic uncertainty, according to the annual JPMorgan Chase Business Leaders Outlook survey released today.

While the majority of businesses surveyed cited continued economic uncertainty as their top challenge, most – 77% and 63% of midsize and small businesses, respectively – remain optimistic about their own performance in the year ahead, even as they continue to face the impacts of a global pandemic.

Still, fewer small businesses anticipate revenue and sales growth for the year ahead, down to 47% from 60% last year. The outlook for midsize businesses is a bit brighter: 69% expect to see revenue and sales growth in 2021, relatively unchanged from 70% a year earlier and before the start of the pandemic.

“Businesses have weathered many storms over the past year, displaying impressive levels of creativity and adaptability as they shifted to new operating models, distribution channels and technologies,” said Jim Glassman, head economist, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “The challenges aren’t over, but their tenacity has helped sustain economic momentum and offers optimism for recovery in 2021.”

Meeting Changing Realities: Businesses responded to 2020’s economic realities by rapidly adapting their operating models and strategies to maintain success in the new environment, including:

  • Shifting to Remote Work: The majority of midsize (84%) and small (72%) businesses have moved some or all of their workforce to remote work over the past year.
  • Building up Cash Buffers: Nearly two-thirds (65%) of midsize businesses and one-third (31%) of small businesses have increased cash reserves as a cushion for potential future disruptions, with 33% of small businesses expecting to save more in 2021.
  • Digitizing Payments: More than half (56%) of midsize businesses have increased their usage of online banking and treasury tools, including electronic payments. Small businesses have moved towards contactless payment options, with 23% already implementing them and another 20% expecting to do so in 2021. Over one in 10 small businesses (14%) have changed their business model to have 100% of sales come from e-commerce in 2020, with 12% planning to do so in the year ahead.
  • Identifying new Paths to Capital: Nearly half (44%) of small businesses have explored online lending in the past year, with 25% procuring an online loan. For the upcoming year, 56% say they would be open to procuring an online loan if they find themselves in need of capital.

“Businesses were forced to make new and unexpected pivots last year, including accelerating their adoption of new processes, technology and contingency plans,” said John Simmons, head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase. “Companies best positioned for success in 2021 will be those that focus on remaining nimble amidst continued volatility and evolving consumer demands.”

