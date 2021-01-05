Award-Winning Journalist Ashleigh Banfield to Join Nexstar Media Group’s Cable Network, WGN America

WGN America also will be expanding its programming lineup in the coming weeks with additional news, talk and current events shows that complement NewsNation, the country’s only live nightly prime-time national newscast. Later this month, WGN America will expand its national footprint by approximately 8.5 million television households, following the completion of recent distribution agreements with streaming, cable and satellite providers.

WGN America , Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network currently reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield will join the network as host of “Banfield.” The new hour-long news and talk show will air weeknights at 10 p.m. ET beginning March 1, and will feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians, and celebrities, as well as in-depth coverage the day’s top news stories.

“As WGN America expands its programming and distribution in 2021, Ashleigh’s national appeal, network experience, and unbiased approach to reporting news will help us reach new viewers seeking balance in news reporting and talk programming that offers several points of view,” said Sean Compton, President, Networks, Nexstar Media Group. “Ashleigh is one of the most acclaimed, award-winning anchors in television news, reporting from across the country and around the globe, with a reputation for fairness and integrity. We are excited to add “Banfield” to our growing lineup of news programming on WGN America.”

Immediately prior to joining WGN America, Banfield, an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV, as well as a regular contributor to Investigation Discovery's ID Murder Mystery series.

“What a thrill it is to be part of a team driving straight down the center lane,” said Banfield. “We’ve reached a time where Americans are hungry for facts without bias, news without spin, and guests from all perspectives. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with America’s top newsmakers and celebrities in a talk format that I’ve longed for since Larry King! It’s time to put in-depth interviews back on the cable news landscape.”

During her 30-year career, Banfield has served as host of the A+E primetime series Live Rescue; host of Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield on HLN; anchored Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield on CNN; and co-anchored the CNN morning news show Early Start. She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News, reporting for Good Morning America, 20/20, ABC World News Tonight, and Nightline. Prior to ABC, Banfield anchored and hosted three programs on TruTV including a daily legal news program Banfield and Ford: Courtside; the weekly evening show Hollywood Heat; and the primetime special series that she created and co-produced, Disorder in the Court. As a correspondent for NBC News, Banfield reported for The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline. During this time, she also anchored several primetime series on MSNBC, including A Region in Conflict and Ashleigh Banfield: On Location.