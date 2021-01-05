AerSale Announces Additional Boeing 757 Passenger-To-Freighter Conversions at Its Goodyear, AZ MRO Facility

AerSale, Inc., a leading global provider of aviation products and services (NASDAQ: ASLE), announced today that it has inducted the first of its 24-owned Boeing 757-200 aircraft for passenger-to-freighter (“P2F”) conversion at its heavy-MRO center in Goodyear, AZ. The first aircraft was delivered by Boeing in 1999 to American Airlines. All 24 of these aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines, making this fleet the narrow-body freighter of choice due to its attractive payload, range and cost of ownership characteristics.

AerSale’s Goodyear, AZ heavy-MRO facility has been performing P2F conversions on 757 aircraft since 2013. “There is no rival to the B757 as a freighter, and with our younger, high-spec, and well maintained fleet we are ideally positioned to support cargo airlines with turnkey freighters to meet the booming e-commerce market,” stated Craig Wright, AerSale’s President of Aircraft & Engine Management. “Post-COVID, the lack of freight capacity has been further exacerbated by the dramatic decrease in passenger aircraft flights whose cargo holds have typically carried the bulk of global air freight.”