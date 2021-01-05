 

AerSale Announces Additional Boeing 757 Passenger-To-Freighter Conversions at Its Goodyear, AZ MRO Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

AerSale, Inc., a leading global provider of aviation products and services (NASDAQ: ASLE), announced today that it has inducted the first of its 24-owned Boeing 757-200 aircraft for passenger-to-freighter (“P2F”) conversion at its heavy-MRO center in Goodyear, AZ. The first aircraft was delivered by Boeing in 1999 to American Airlines. All 24 of these aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce RB211-535 engines, making this fleet the narrow-body freighter of choice due to its attractive payload, range and cost of ownership characteristics.

AerSale’s Goodyear, AZ heavy-MRO facility has been performing P2F conversions on 757 aircraft since 2013. “There is no rival to the B757 as a freighter, and with our younger, high-spec, and well maintained fleet we are ideally positioned to support cargo airlines with turnkey freighters to meet the booming e-commerce market,” stated Craig Wright, AerSale’s President of Aircraft & Engine Management. “Post-COVID, the lack of freight capacity has been further exacerbated by the dramatic decrease in passenger aircraft flights whose cargo holds have typically carried the bulk of global air freight.”

AerSale’s fleet of 24 B757-200 aircraft are presently stored at its Roswell, New Mexico MRO facility. AerSale will ferry these aircraft to its Goodyear, AZ facility for the performance of P2F conversions.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale’s Chairman & CEO added, “Because of AerSale’s integrated product and services offerings, we are well positioned to transition a large fleet of passenger aircraft to their best and highest use, whether through outright sale, leasing, or P2F conversions, and at both the whole aircraft and component level for engines and used serviceable material (“USM”) piece-parts. We are confident we can offer our customers these high quality products at competitive prices.”

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AerSale Announces Additional Boeing 757 Passenger-To-Freighter Conversions at Its Goodyear, AZ MRO Facility AerSale, Inc., a leading global provider of aviation products and services (NASDAQ: ASLE), announced today that it has inducted the first of its 24-owned Boeing 757-200 aircraft for passenger-to-freighter (“P2F”) conversion at its heavy-MRO center …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity