 

Triterras Mourns Passing of Board Member Martin Jaskel

SINGAPORE, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, mourns the sudden passing of its board member Martin Jaskel from surgical complications.

“Martin was a tremendous asset and valued colleague at the highest level, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said Srinivas Koneru, Chairman and CEO of Triterras. “Although our time together was sadly too short, we valued Martin’s experience and insight as he helped navigate Triterras through the business combination. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Triterras’ Board of Directors is currently evaluating plans for succession and will provide updates as they materialize.

About Triterras  
Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.
Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101
Email: IR@triterras.com

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Matt Glover
Office: +1 (949) 574-3860
Email: TRIT@gatewayir.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory Papajohn
Office of Corporate Communications
Triterras, Inc.
Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626
Email: press@triterras.com

Edmond Lococo, ICR Inc.
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com


Disclaimer

