 

Stryker acquires OrthoSensor

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a privately held company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Dania Beach, FL. OrthoSensor, Inc., is a leader in the digital evolution of musculoskeletal care and sensor technology for total joint replacement.

“Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopaedics and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business,” said Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine. “Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drive improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

OrthoSensor quantifies orthopaedics through intelligent devices and data services that allow surgeons and hospitals to deliver evidence-based treatments for all healthcare stakeholders. The company’s advancements in sensor technology, coupled with expanded data analytics and increasing computational power, will strengthen the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem.

With technologies spanning continuum of care, the acquisition of OrthoSensor allows Stryker to empower surgeons with comprehensive data-driven solutions. OrthoSensor’s market leading VERASENSE intraoperative sensor creates a unique knee balancing solution and has been used with Stryker’s Triathlon Knee System since 2011. Complementary to Stryker’s category leading Mako SmartRobotics, this technology will enhance the robotic workflow through one complete data-driven feedback mechanism. Additionally, the MotionSense remote patient monitoring wearables and mobile application combined with the OrthloLogIQ cloud-based data platform further enhance Stryker’s insightful data analytics capabilities.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact on our operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic and any related policies and actions by governments or other third parties; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. (“Wright”); the effects of the Wright transaction on the parties' relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products, including Wright products; potential supply disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes, including the acquisition of Wright; and our ability to realize anticipated cost savings. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

