Stryker acquires OrthoSensor

“Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopaedics and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business,” said Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine. “Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drive improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

OrthoSensor quantifies orthopaedics through intelligent devices and data services that allow surgeons and hospitals to deliver evidence-based treatments for all healthcare stakeholders. The company’s advancements in sensor technology, coupled with expanded data analytics and increasing computational power, will strengthen the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem.

With technologies spanning continuum of care, the acquisition of OrthoSensor allows Stryker to empower surgeons with comprehensive data-driven solutions. OrthoSensor’s market leading VERASENSE intraoperative sensor creates a unique knee balancing solution and has been used with Stryker’s Triathlon Knee System since 2011. Complementary to Stryker’s category leading Mako SmartRobotics, this technology will enhance the robotic workflow through one complete data-driven feedback mechanism. Additionally, the MotionSense remote patient monitoring wearables and mobile application combined with the OrthloLogIQ cloud-based data platform further enhance Stryker’s insightful data analytics capabilities.

