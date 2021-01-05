Aeterna Zentaris to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

The video webcast presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.zentaris.com ).

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini , Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here .

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macimorelin is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk where Aeterna Zentaris receives royalties on sales. According to a commercialization and supply agreement, MegaPharm Ltd. will seek regulatory approval and then commercialize macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, Aeterna expects that macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom through a recently established license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd and Aeterna Zentaris will receive royalties on sales and other potential payments.

Aeterna Zentaris is also leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.