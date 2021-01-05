Ekso Bionics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Jack Peurach, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11 – 14, 2021.



A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT, Monday, January 11, 2021 throughout the entirety of the conference and available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.eksobionics.com.