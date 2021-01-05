 

Ekso Bionics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Jack Peurach, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11 – 14, 2021.

A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT, Monday, January 11, 2021 throughout the entirety of the conference and available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.eksobionics.com.

About Ekso Bionics 
Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
David Carey
212-867-1768
investors@eksobionics.com




