 

Kratos to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Conference on January 13th at 11:30am Eastern.

A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


Disclaimer

