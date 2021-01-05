Kratos to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Conference on January 13th at 11:30am Eastern.



A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense . com/events-presentations . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.