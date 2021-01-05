 

Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 ICR Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed over the Internet and hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com. An accompanying presentation will be posted before market open.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA.  We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

CONTACT
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com 


