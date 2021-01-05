 

Daseke Announces Cooperation Agreements with Lyons Capital and Don Daseke

Appoints Grant Garbers to Board of Directors

Company to Repurchase Three Million Shares of Stock

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that it reached separate agreements with Lyons Capital, LLC and its affiliates (together “Lyons Capital”), who hold approximately 5% of the Company’s common stock, and with Don Daseke and his affiliates (together, “Mr. Daseke”), who hold approximately 28% of the Company’s common stock, regarding the membership and composition of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Under the terms of the agreement with Lyons Capital, the Company appointed Grant Garbers to its Board, effective January 1, 2021, and will nominate Mr. Garbers for election to the Board at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). Kevin Charlton stepped down from the Board effective January 1, 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement with Mr. Daseke, the Company has agreed to re-nominate Mr. Daseke for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting and Mr. Daseke has agreed to support the Company’s Omnibus share plan and the Board at that annual meeting. The Company has also agreed to implement a stock buy-back program and to purchase at least three million shares of Daseke common stock on the timeline set forth in the agreement.

Brian Bonner, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are pleased to have reached these agreements with Lyons Capital and with Mr. Daseke. We look forward to continuing our constructive relationship with these two large shareholders and appreciate their support for continuing our improvement initiatives and the execution of our current strategy.”

Mr. Bonner continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to welcome Grant Garbers to Daseke. Grant has significant transportation knowledge and experience, having served as a special advisor and board member of the Roadmaster Group, which was acquired by Daseke in late 2017. Grant’s industry expertise and his extensive capital markets experience will be valuable to the Board as we continue to execute on our strategy and deliver returns for our shareholders.”  

