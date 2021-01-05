 

Inari Medical Appoints Venkat Tummala as VP of Medical Affairs and Justin Crockett as VP of Inari Solutions Group

05.01.2021   

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointments of Venkat Tummala, MD to VP, Medical Affairs, and Justin Crockett to VP, Inari Solutions Group. Dr. Tummala will be instrumental in Inari’s mission to improve patient care through physician education and new device development. Mr. Crockett will be leading the Inari Solutions Group, a team dedicated to helping hospitals develop best-in-class clinical programs to identify, triage, and treat patients with venous thromboembolism.

“Venkat is a master operator in the field of Interventional Radiology and a leader in physician education. We are honored to have him add his talents to our team,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer. “Justin has a proven track record of helping hospitals develop systems and processes that optimize patient outcomes for disease states being transformed by new technology. The field of venous thromboembolism will greatly benefit from his efforts.”

Dr. Tummala joins Inari from Radiology and Imaging Specialists of Lakeland, FL where he was in practice for 10 years. He obtained his medical degree at Guntur Medical College and completed post-graduate training at University of Miami, Michigan State, and University of South Florida.

Mr. Crockett obtained his Doctor of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. Previously he was employed by Boston Scientific, where he was Vice President of US Healthcare Solutions for the Watchman franchise.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

