AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of targeted,
non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event.
James Sapirstein, President & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Sapirstein will be available to provide an overview of the Company’s business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 milestones.
|Event:
|10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
|Dates:
|January 6-8 & 11-14, 2021
|Registration:
|www.lifesciadvisors.com
About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets: MS1819 – a recombinant lipase biologic for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis – with two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials; and two clinical-stage therapies using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for the treatment of grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Associated Colitis (ICI-AC) and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for the treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com.
For more information:
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 103
Delray Beach, Florida 33445
Phone: (646) 699-7855
info@azurrx.com
Investor Relations contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC.
Hans Vitzthum, Managing Director
1 International Place, Suite 1480
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
