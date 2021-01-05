AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event.



James Sapirstein, President & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Sapirstein will be available to provide an overview of the Company’s business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 milestones.