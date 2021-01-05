 

Protech Announces Execution of LOI to Acquire a Profitable Leading Supplier of Respiratory Therapy Products and Services in the Southeastern U.S.

05.01.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Target Has $7 Million in Annualized Revenues and Would Add Over 10,000 Active Patients

Over 5,000 Patients Would Enter Protech’s Existing Subscription Based Resupply Model 

CINCINNATI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ), (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire a private respiratory care company in the Southern United States reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $7 million, positive adjusted EBITDA, and positive net income.

Acquisition Details

The target company has been a leader in the respiratory home care services industry within the area it operates in the Southern United States for over 20 years. The target company would serve as an entry for Protech into the new Southern State, adding over 10,000 active patients and a location within 10 minutes of a major metropolitan hub. Protech would begin to build its presence in this new geography by organically leveraging its existing infrastructure and looking for additional bolt-on opportunities. The target company has a heavily weighted respiratory product mix at over 85%, possessing a large selection of respiratory and home medical equipment to meet the needs of today's patients at home. The staff delivers on a high touch service model, aligned with Protech’s existing model, and is continually educating their patient base to ensure strong compliance of equipment. Moreover, the target company has a stable and diverse payor mix with no more than 50% coming from a particular payor source. In addition, the target company would give Protech the opportunity to add over 5,000 patients from its patient base to Protech’s existing subscription-based resupply program and Protech expects it would derive strong revenue synergies from this initiative.

The acquisition is expected to increase Protech’s annual revenues by approximately $7 million. Leveraging existing infrastructure, Protech expects to achieve additional revenue and EBITDA generated from organic growth, cross selling and corporate synergies.

According to the LOI, Protech expects to close the acquisition for cash at a reasonable multiple that would immediately be accretive to EBITDA and net income. Closing of the acquisition is subject to final due diligence, final negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement and all necessary approvals. Closing is anticipated to be within the next 30 days.

