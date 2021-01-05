Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming , a Bragg Gaming Group company ( TSXV: BRAG , OTC:BRGGF ), has extended its reach into the Netherlands, thanks to a deal with leading Dutch land-based operator, JVH gaming & entertainment group (“JVH”). The agreement also includes an integration with leading global sports betting provider Kambi Group ( KAMBI.ST ), which announced a partnership with JVH in December 2020.

ORYX to provide the leading Dutch land-based casino operator with access to its ORYX Hub iGaming platform, in anticipation of the opening of the Dutch online gambling market in September

The deal will see ORYX provide JVH with its ORYX Hub iGaming platform, an integration with Kambi Sportsbook and a variety of ORYX RGS and third-party aggregated content, taking JVH’s business online for the first time. The deal has been struck ahead of the much-anticipated opening of the online gambling market in the Netherlands in September of this year and will see JVH benefit from ORYX’s omni-channel and cross product iGaming platform, supporting casino and sportsbook verticals.

“We’ve anticipated the Dutch market opening for some time, so it’s hugely pleasing to get this partnership with JVH over the line, a company with an impressive heritage in the Dutch gaming market,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “They’ve been a leading player in the market in the Netherlands for years now and we are thrilled that they have aligned themselves with us for their online debut. We look forward to achieving high levels of success through a close partnership in this new and extremely exciting online market.”

“The Dutch online gambling market becoming regulated has been some time coming and we are excited about the opportunities now lying ahead,” said Eric Olders, CEO and Chairman at JVH. “We’re confident that with ORYX’s experience and the quality of their products, we will be able to offer our customers the best level of service and an unrivalled player experience. They have a great team and we look forward to partnering with them as one big team.”

“This partnership with JVH and Kambi will be a model for bringing the latest in iGaming and sportsbook technologies to leading land-based casino operators everywhere,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “Our cutting-edge technologies, combined with JVH’s market expertise, will create an unmatched experience for players looking for the latest in an online gaming experience.”