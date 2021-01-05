Proofpoint to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the market on February 4, 2021.



Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 4, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (800) 458-4121 for the U.S. or Canada and (929) 477-0324 for international callers with conference ID #8267322. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com . An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on February 4, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 18, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #8267322. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com .