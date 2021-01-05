 

OPKO Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 13th at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com


Opko Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPKO Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Management will be …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.01.21
3 Top-Aktien, die zu unter 5 Dollar pro Aktie gehandelt werden
24.12.20
Wenn man im Januar 5.000 US-Dollar in Pfizer investiert hätte, hätte man jetzt so viel
21.12.20
OPKO Health Appoints Dr. Roger Medel to its Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:46 Uhr
2.591
Opko Health - Der nächste Blockbuster