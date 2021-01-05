OPKO Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 13th at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.