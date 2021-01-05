 

Trinity Biotech Announces CE Mark of its Covid-19 IgG ELISA Antibody Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:04  |  78   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) has achieved CE Mark approval and registration for its Covid-19 IgG ELISA antibody test, the Captia SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA.  

Trinity Biotech has launched the test in countries throughout the European Union as well as other countries that recognise the CE Mark designation. This is in addition to our launch of the product in the US following submission under the FDAs Emergency Use Authorisation pathway.

Test Overview

The test uses a recombinant form of coronavirus spike protein to detect IgG antibodies which are the focus for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development. The detection of IgG antibodies indicates either past exposure to the virus or the desired immune response following vaccination.

Trinity Biotech expects that the antibody test will have a number of uses, including:

  • Assessing if an individual has previously had a SARS-CoV-2 infection and may now be assumed immune.
  • Monitoring individuals in the weeks and months following vaccination, to assess the degree to which their immune system builds an antibody response to the virus.
  • Assisting governments manage the prevalence of Covid-19 immunity in the population.
  • Screening people prior to vaccination to avoid vaccinating individuals who already have a circulating antibody response, particularly in an environment where vaccine supply is constrained.

The instrumentation platforms that perform this type of ELISA test are available in virtually all clinical testing laboratories.  Trinity Biotech have significant capacity for ELISA manufacture within their current operations and intend to leverage their existing distribution network to optimise the commercialisation of the test kit.

Performance Evaluation

A study of healthcare workers using the Trinity Biotech ELISA took place between June and October 2020. In addition to extensive internal testing, eighty-eight participants provided appropriate samples for calculation of the Sensitivity and Specificity at ≥14 days post Day 0 (date of oro/nasopharyngeal swab). Participants were tested with a PCR test and the Trinity Biotech ELISA.

Sensitivity 95.9%  
Specificity 100.0%  

A high Specificity value indicates the potential risk of a false positive result as low - this is a critical parameter when determining immune status and minimising the risk of an individual being incorrectly determined as having immunity.

Seite 1 von 2
Trinity Biotech (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trinity Biotech Announces CE Mark of its Covid-19 IgG ELISA Antibody Test DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) has achieved CE Mark approval and registration for its Covid-19 IgG ELISA antibody test, the Captia SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA.   Trinity Biotech has launched the test …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
156
Trinity Biotech mit neuer Fantasie?