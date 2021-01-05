Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook
Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in
retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will present in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.
A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com.
For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here.
About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg
for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation
of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with
the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.
