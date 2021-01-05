Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will present in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.



A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com.