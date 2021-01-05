BioRestorative Therapies Provides End of Year Shareholder Letter

As 2020 comes to a close, I’d like to introduce myself as the new CEO of BioRestorative Therapies. 2020 has brought much in the way of challenges for many of us here in the United States and throughout the world. In light of this, I’m very grateful to be in the position to experience and navigate these challenges with the team at BioRestorative Therapies, including our employees, service providers and investors. I thought as we conclude this difficult 2020 and approach 2021, it would be appropriate to share with you some important strategic goals for our Company.

As you may already know, on November 16, 2020, we successfully emerged from chapter 11 reorganization. This process was a long and challenging journey for the Company. I’m inspired by the great resolve and execution from our employees, professionals and investors. We are very pleased that all requirements were met for us to emerge. Allowed creditor claims have been satisfied and, as importantly, our equity holders have retained their shares in this exciting new opportunity. We were able to preserve all of our intellectual property assets and look forward to initiating our Phase 2 clinical trial.

Focus and intensity will be the way we approach all of our corporate activities. In our immediate future, we will focus on setting realistic, measurable goals and executing upon them. Looking ahead, we have identified three critical strategic goals: getting current with our SEC filings; advancing our scientific programs; and streamlining our organization to maximize efficiencies.

Our first priority is to become current with our SEC filings. Our latest filed periodic report is the September 30, 2019 10-Q; therefore, we will need to file our 2019 10-K, our 2020 10-Qs and our 2020 10-K (which is not due until March 31, 2021). Much work needs to be done, but with our team of accountants, auditor and attorneys, we expect to return to a current status by early next year. Discussions with the SEC have provided us with the information necessary to create a clear and thoughtful pathway to executing on this process. We expect to file our 2019 10-K in February 2021, our 2020 10-Qs in March 2021 and our 2020 10-K timely in 2021 (giving effect to the 15 day extension afforded by the SEC’s rules). Not only would that bring us current, but it would also trigger, pursuant to the confirmed plan of reorganization, a milestone funding obligation from the company that provided the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to us during the chapter 11 process. The amount of the funding is to be $3.5 million less the sum of the approximately $1.2 million of DIP financing provided during the reorganization and the costs incurred by the DIP funder.