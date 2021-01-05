 

BioRestorative Therapies Provides End of Year Shareholder Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Company Expects Several Milestones as Momentum Builds for 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced the following letter from its Chief Executive Officer, Lance Alstodt, to its shareholders and the investment community.

Dear Fellow BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Shareholder:

As 2020 comes to a close, I’d like to introduce myself as the new CEO of BioRestorative Therapies. 2020 has brought much in the way of challenges for many of us here in the United States and throughout the world. In light of this, I’m very grateful to be in the position to experience and navigate these challenges with the team at BioRestorative Therapies, including our employees, service providers and investors. I thought as we conclude this difficult 2020 and approach 2021, it would be appropriate to share with you some important strategic goals for our Company.

As you may already know, on November 16, 2020, we successfully emerged from chapter 11 reorganization. This process was a long and challenging journey for the Company.  I’m inspired by the great resolve and execution from our employees, professionals and investors. We are very pleased that all requirements were met for us to emerge. Allowed creditor claims have been satisfied and, as importantly, our equity holders have retained their shares in this exciting new opportunity. We were able to preserve all of our intellectual property assets and look forward to initiating our Phase 2 clinical trial.

Focus and intensity will be the way we approach all of our corporate activities. In our immediate future, we will focus on setting realistic, measurable goals and executing upon them. Looking ahead, we have identified three critical strategic goals: getting current with our SEC filings; advancing our scientific programs; and streamlining our organization to maximize efficiencies.

Our first priority is to become current with our SEC filings. Our latest filed periodic report is the September 30, 2019 10-Q; therefore, we will need to file our 2019 10-K, our 2020 10-Qs and our 2020 10-K (which is not due until March 31, 2021). Much work needs to be done, but with our team of accountants, auditor and attorneys, we expect to return to a current status by early next year. Discussions with the SEC have provided us with the information necessary to create a clear and thoughtful pathway to executing on this process. We expect to file our 2019 10-K in February 2021, our 2020 10-Qs in March 2021 and our 2020 10-K timely in 2021 (giving effect to the 15 day extension afforded by the SEC’s rules). Not only would that bring us current, but it would also trigger, pursuant to the confirmed plan of reorganization, a milestone funding obligation from the company that provided the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to us during the chapter 11 process. The amount of the funding is to be $3.5 million less the sum of the approximately $1.2 million of DIP financing provided during the reorganization and the costs incurred by the DIP funder.

Seite 1 von 2
BioRestorative Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioRestorative Therapies Provides End of Year Shareholder Letter Company Expects Several Milestones as Momentum Builds for 2021MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe