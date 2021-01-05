 

Biotricity Submitted 510(k) U.S. FDA Filing for Biotres

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Biotres is a compact and discreet 3 channel holter solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it made a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on December 31 2020, for Biotres. The company expects this process to take at least 4 months, and if the Company’s 510(k) application is cleared by the FDA the Company expects a product launch thereafter. 

As announced previously, Biotres is a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter.

“We are excited to announce the 510(k) FDA submission for Biotres and look forward to building out our product offerings further in 2021,” stated Waqaas Al Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. “We believe that Biotres addresses demand from some of our existing customers and a need in the holter market.” 

The Biotres is a holter product that was developed to address the challenges that exist with current holter patch products. The Biotres is designed with the following key features:

  • 3 Channel Recording – A wearable holter patch device that can provide continuous 3 channel recording of ECG (heart) data. All other holter patch devices are 1 channel or 2 channels. 

  • Rechargeable Battery – The device can be worn continuously for 48 hours, before needing to be charged for 1 hr., enabling continuous data collection for extended periods of time without any intervention, something not possible with traditional holter patch solutions. 

  • Wireless Connectivity – The unique device utilizes Bluetooth technology to offload data, reducing the time for diagnoses. Current holter patch solutions can take up to a week before diagnoses are available due to manual data downloading and a lack of connectivity. 

  • User-Friendly Design – Easy to understand and comfortable to wear during regular day-to-day activities. 

About Biotricity Inc. 

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com. 

Seite 1 von 3
Biotricity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biotricity Submitted 510(k) U.S. FDA Filing for Biotres Biotres is a compact and discreet 3 channel holter solutionREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it made a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Biotricity to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event and Host Virtual One-on-One Meetings with Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.05.20
2
Emerging Markets Report:  On the Bright Side