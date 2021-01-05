Biotricity Submitted 510(k) U.S. FDA Filing for Biotres

Biotres is a compact and discreet 3 channel holter solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it made a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on December 31 2020, for Biotres. The company expects this process to take at least 4 months, and if the Company’s 510(k) application is cleared by the FDA the Company expects a product launch thereafter.



As announced previously, Biotres is a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter.



“We are excited to announce the 510(k) FDA submission for Biotres and look forward to building out our product offerings further in 2021,” stated Waqaas Al Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. “We believe that Biotres addresses demand from some of our existing customers and a need in the holter market.”

The Biotres is a holter product that was developed to address the challenges that exist with current holter patch products. The Biotres is designed with the following key features: