Cocrystal Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held January 11-14, 2021. The presentation can be accessed on the IR Calendar section of the Cocrystal website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.



“We are pleased with our progress in 2020 in advancing our pipeline of novel antiviral compounds,” said Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal. “We look forward to presenting at this conference and introducing upcoming milestones.”