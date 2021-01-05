Alimera Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Eiswirth’s presentation, registration can be accessed here.