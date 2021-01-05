 

VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event this Week

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two panel presentations at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event.

Panel Presentation Details
Title: Dermatology Innovation: Addressing Physician and Patient Underserved Needs
Day: Thursday, January 7
Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time
Registration Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci/panel9/2316951
   
Title: Executing a Successful Product Launch During a Pandemic
Day: Friday, January 8
Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time
Registration Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci/panel14/2387307

The format will be a virtual presentation with the opportunity for Q&A at the conclusion.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
In March 2020, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. ("Menlo") and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) combined to form what is now known as VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for adults with the pimples and bumps of rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit http://www.vynetherapeutics.com/ or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

CONTACT:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Andrew Saik
Chief Financial Officer
VYNE Therapeutics
908-731-6180
Andrew.Saik@vynetx.com 




