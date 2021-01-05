Vir Biotechnology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.