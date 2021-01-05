 

Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stenrud
pr@teladochealth.com 
860-491-8821

