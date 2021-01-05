 

89bio Provides Business Outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

-Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 program expected to initiate in 1H21-

-Topline data from recently initiated NASH paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort expected by YE21-

-Topline data from BIO89-100’s Phase 2 SHTG trial expected in 2H21-

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today provided a corporate update, including its roadmap for advancing BIO89-100 in 2021.

“We are extremely pleased by our 2020 progress across all aspects of the company including clinical, manufacturing and corporate advancements,” said Rohan Palekar, chief executive officer of 89bio. “We are steadily executing across our clinical development program for BIO89-100, a potentially best-in-class FGF21 analog engineered to achieve superior efficacy, optimal dosing convenience, as well as favorable safety and tolerability. In 2020, we presented encouraging topline Phase 1b/2a data, which has informed the advancement of our clinical strategy in NASH and we are looking forward to our major anticipated milestones in 2021 in both NASH and SHTG.”

Key 2021 Milestones

  • Report topline data from the paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort as part of the Phase 1b/2a trial of BIO89-100 in NASH by year-end 2021
  • Initiate the Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 program in the first half of 2021
  • Report topline data from the Phase 2 trial of BIO89-100 in SHTG in the second half of 2021

Clinical Development Overview
89bio is developing BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. BIO89-100 delivers a compelling risk-benefit profile by improving liver pathology and addressing the underlying metabolic issues while balancing these benefits with favorable tolerability and the dosing convenience necessary for adoption and compliance.

NASH
89bio plans to initiate a Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 trial in the first half of 2021. Additionally, the Company recently initiated a paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort as part of the Phase 1b/2a trial of BIO89-100 in NASH, with data anticipated by the end of 2021. This cohort will enroll approximately 20 patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH and will provide an early opportunity to demonstrate BIO89-100’s benefits on histology endpoints. These patients will be treated for 20 weeks with 27 mg of BIO89-100 once weekly. The cohort will build on the recent data from 89bio’s Phase 1b/2a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose-ranging trial. The 13-week trial enrolled a total of 81 patients and demonstrated relative reductions in liver fat of up to 70% versus placebo, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging—proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). A majority of patients achieved a ≥ 30% (up to 88%) or a ≥ 50% (up to 71%) reduction in liver fat. ALT was significantly reduced (up to 44%) in these patients and key lipid markers like triglycerides, LDL, and non-HDL were also significantly improved. Results were consistent across the sub-populations of biopsy-confirmed NASH and phenotypic NASH (PNASH) patients enrolled in the trial and baseline characteristics were similar across these sub-populations as were the reductions in liver fat. The percentage of responders on MRI-PDFF and BIO89-100’s effect on reducing ALT and triglycerides were also similar across these sub-populations. Overall, BIO89-100 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile with rates of gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting similar to placebo.

Seite 1 von 3
89bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

89bio Provides Business Outlook for 2021 -Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 program expected to initiate in 1H21- -Topline data from recently initiated NASH paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort expected by YE21- -Topline data from BIO89-100’s Phase 2 SHTG …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
6
NASH-Player mit Potential?