89bio Provides Business Outlook for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today provided a corporate update, including its roadmap for advancing BIO89-100 in 2021.

“We are extremely pleased by our 2020 progress across all aspects of the company including clinical, manufacturing and corporate advancements,” said Rohan Palekar, chief executive officer of 89bio. “We are steadily executing across our clinical development program for BIO89-100, a potentially best-in-class FGF21 analog engineered to achieve superior efficacy, optimal dosing convenience, as well as favorable safety and tolerability. In 2020, we presented encouraging topline Phase 1b/2a data, which has informed the advancement of our clinical strategy in NASH and we are looking forward to our major anticipated milestones in 2021 in both NASH and SHTG.”

Key 2021 Milestones

Report topline data from the paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort as part of the Phase 1b/2a trial of BIO89-100 in NASH by year-end 2021

Initiate the Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 program in the first half of 2021

Report topline data from the Phase 2 trial of BIO89-100 in SHTG in the second half of 2021



Clinical Development Overview

89bio is developing BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. BIO89-100 delivers a compelling risk-benefit profile by improving liver pathology and addressing the underlying metabolic issues while balancing these benefits with favorable tolerability and the dosing convenience necessary for adoption and compliance.

NASH

89bio plans to initiate a Phase 2b NASH trial as part of a potential Phase 2b/3 trial in the first half of 2021. Additionally, the Company recently initiated a paired-biopsy, open-label histology cohort as part of the Phase 1b/2a trial of BIO89-100 in NASH, with data anticipated by the end of 2021. This cohort will enroll approximately 20 patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH and will provide an early opportunity to demonstrate BIO89-100’s benefits on histology endpoints. These patients will be treated for 20 weeks with 27 mg of BIO89-100 once weekly. The cohort will build on the recent data from 89bio’s Phase 1b/2a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose-ranging trial. The 13-week trial enrolled a total of 81 patients and demonstrated relative reductions in liver fat of up to 70% versus placebo, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging—proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF). A majority of patients achieved a ≥ 30% (up to 88%) or a ≥ 50% (up to 71%) reduction in liver fat. ALT was significantly reduced (up to 44%) in these patients and key lipid markers like triglycerides, LDL, and non-HDL were also significantly improved. Results were consistent across the sub-populations of biopsy-confirmed NASH and phenotypic NASH (PNASH) patients enrolled in the trial and baseline characteristics were similar across these sub-populations as were the reductions in liver fat. The percentage of responders on MRI-PDFF and BIO89-100’s effect on reducing ALT and triglycerides were also similar across these sub-populations. Overall, BIO89-100 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile with rates of gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and vomiting similar to placebo.