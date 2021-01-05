 

ENZO BIOCHEM TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LIFESCI PARTNERS 10TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATE ACCESS EVENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or “The Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that it will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021 in concurrence with J.P. Morgan’s 39th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Barry Weiner, President, and David Bench, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual 1x1 meetings during both sessions of the event as well as present a corporate update on Wednesday, January 6th at 1pm EST.  

To register or to listen to the presentation as well as to request a meeting, please visit the following registration link: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021

About Enzo Biochem
  
Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

###


Contact:

For Enzo Biochem, Inc.

David Bench, CFO
212-583-0100
dbench@enzo.com

Media:

Marisa Monte       
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
mmonte@berrypr.com

Investors:

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Steve Anreder
Anreder & Company
212-532-3232
Steven.anreder@anreder.com


Enzo Biochem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ENZO BIOCHEM TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LIFESCI PARTNERS 10TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATE ACCESS EVENT NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or “The Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that it will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
ENZO BIOCHEM RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR TESTING POOLED SAMPLES ON THREE PLATFORMS INCLUDING COMPANY’S GENFLEX PROPRIETARY SYSTEM FOR DETECTION OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-CoV-2
28.12.20
ENZO RESPONDS AFTER REVIEWING THE POSITION OF INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES
15.12.20
Enzo Biochem Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on GENFLEX Molecular System for COVID-19 and the Role of Testing in a Post-Vaccine Treatment Environment
09.12.20
Enzo Biochem Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update