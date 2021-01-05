IPG Photonics to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

OXFORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the Needham & Company Virtual Growth Conference at 9:15 a.m. EST on January 12, 2021.



A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com .