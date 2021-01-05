 

IPG Photonics to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

OXFORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the Needham & Company Virtual Growth Conference at 9:15 a.m. EST on January 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500 Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact:
Nicholas Manganaro
Sharon Merrill Associates
(617) 542-5300
ipgp@investorrelations.com


IPG Photonics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IPG Photonics to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference OXFORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the Needham & Company Virtual Growth Conference at 9:15 a.m. EST on January 12, 2021. A live …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe