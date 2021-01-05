The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Provider and Clean Energy Product Innovator

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) (“Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company and iSun Energy LLC. (“iSun”), a provider of innovative solar power, electric mobility and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects, today announced that they have entered into a binding term sheet under which Peck will acquire iSun in an all-stock transaction. Mr. Peress will become Chief Innovation and Experience Officer.

Peck established a dominant position over the past 50 years as a leading electrical and data contractor, as well as the largest solar EPC in Vermont, focused on high-quality commercial, industrial and small-utility scale solar projects. Despite COVID related challenges last year, there were no project cancellations, and the last reported pipeline was $56M, with no anticipated overhead additions required to execute the existing pipeline. Peck has been executing a disciplined growth plan since becoming a public company in June 2019, and accretive M&A has been a top priority. Acquiring the iSun Brand and its innovations is consistent with Peck’s evolution toward serving our customers as a full-service energy solutions provider. Furthermore, adding the higher margin products and energy services will have a positive impact on typical solar EPC margins. Combining Peck’s profitable EPC business for solar, data and electrical contracting with award-winning products and platforms that are modular, scalable and connected is a powerful combination that differentiates the company from other solar EV charging companies.

Highlights

PECK will change its name to iSun Energy and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “ISUN” upon closing.

Peck Solar will continue to serve the commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar markets with high quality rooftop and ground mount solar installations, and, along with Peck Data and Peck Electric business units, will expand into new markets.

The iSun Brand offerings include the iSun Energy & Mobility Hub, a solar canopy for EV charging, and the iSun Oasis Smart Solar Bench will immediately begin to be offered by the entire group to its current and new prospect base.

iSun Energy near term pipeline is in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and other locations, to be announced shortly.

Timely market expansion capitalizes on the Biden administration’s plan to make major public investments in renewables and electric mobility infrastructure, including in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Industry experts anticipate 100 GWs of solar infrastructure will be constructed over the next 5 years, representing 50% growth.

iSun Brand Products