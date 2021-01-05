 

NETSTREIT Corp. Provides Update on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Business Activities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021   

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today provided an update on the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 business activities.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Business Update

Operating Activity:

  • Collected 100.0% of rent payments for the months of October, November and December 2020
  • Maintained portfolio occupancy of 100.0% as of December 31, 2020

Portfolio Construction:

Fourth Quarter 2020 Portfolio Activity:

  • For the fourth quarter, the Company completed $81 million of acquisitions at an initial cash capitalization rate of 6.8%. Acquisitions completed during the quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.8 years, with 68.7% of the properties occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 11.9% occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles (unrated tenants with more than $1.0 billion in annual sales and a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x)
  • For the fourth quarter, the Company completed 12 dispositions for a total aggregate contractual sales price of $37 million, which equates to a 6.6% cash capitalization rate on occupied properties

Full Year 2020 Portfolio Activity:

  • For the full year 2020, the Company completed $409 million of acquisitions, of which 71.9% were occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 12.0% were occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles
  • For the full year 2020, the Company completed $50 million of dispositions

Year End Portfolio Position:

  • As of December 31, 2020, the NETSTREIT portfolio was comprised of 203 properties, contributing $41.8 million of annualized base rent1, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.5 years, of which 70.0% were occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 7.4% were occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles
  • As a result of NETSTREIT’s investment and asset management activities, the Company’s tenant diversification and tenant risk profile was enhanced throughout 2020. The Company’s ABR exposure to its largest tenant (7-Eleven, Baa1/AA- rated) was 8.9% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 11.8% for its largest tenant (CVS Health, Baa2/BBB rated) as of December 31, 2019.
  • The Company’s exposure to the casual dining sector was reduced from 4.5% to 2.2% over the same time period
  • The Company continues to have no exposure to any theater, health club or early childhood education tenants.

Balance Sheet:

