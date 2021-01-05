Indus Holdings, Inc. Announces Kevin Lawrence as Chief Revenue Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, has appointed Kevin Lawrence to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Lawrence brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the cannabis, retail, and financial technology solutions sectors to Indus Holdings, Inc., and will oversee all revenue streams for the organization, including marketing and sales operations.

Mr. Lawrence most recently served as Vice President of Sales, Field Marketing, and Distribution for Flora California, Inc., one of the state’s largest licensed cannabis operators. Tasked with overseeing all purchasing, sales, distribution, and marketing for the organization, Mr. Lawrence oversaw the naming, branding, packaging, and marketing of the highly successful Sessions Supply Co. brand, increasing revenue to $500,000 within 100 days. As an entrepreneur, Mr. Lawrence co-founded California-based cannabis brand Crown Public in 2011, managing daily operations including compliance, purchasing, marketing, branding, sales, account management, accounting, and logistics; growing the organization to $14 million in revenue prior to leaving in 2018.

“Indus Holdings, Inc. not only represents a higher standard of product in California, but also a higher standard of people,” Mr. Lawrence says. “The people of this organization are driven by professionalism, diversity, and passion – qualities that not only serve as a recipe for success, but also a model for this industry.”

“It is a privilege to work alongside the Indus team and I look forward to merging my expertise and ideas with their forward-thinking strategy.”

Mr. Lawrence will begin his role immediately, and will have ultimate accountability for leveraging and aligning all revenue-generating departments and driving revenue growth and strategy for the Indus Holdings, Inc. portfolio of brands.

“Kevin’s experience and success maximizing revenue potential in this constantly evolving and highly regulated industry will further elevate our market presence and help us achieve our collective goals,” says Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We are proud to have a leader of his caliber and character as a member of our executive team, and we look forward to achieving great success together.”