Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Shelf Label Market is Segmented By Product Type (LCD, Segmented E-Paper, and Full-Graphic E-Paper), Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceiver, Microprocessors, and Others), Display Size (Less than 3 Inch, 3 Inch to 7 Inch, 7 Inch to 10 Inch, and More than 10 Inch), Communication Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near Field Communication, and Others), and Store Type (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Non-Food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Key Vendors and Regional Growth : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electric & Electronic category.

The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market size was valued at USD 624.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the electronic shelf label market size are trending automation in the retail industry, increasing the need for more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternatives to paper labels.

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the electronic shelf label market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Electronic Shelf Label Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4Y30/Electronic_ ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRONIC SHELF LABEL MARKET SIZE

An increase in the adoption of automation in the retail sector is expected to drive the electronic shelf label market size. Automation has proven to be beneficial for retailers. The trend of retail automation is fuelling the adoption of electronic shelf labels across all forms of retail stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, speciality stores, and non-food retailers. The establishment of this system in the retail store provides a competitive pricing approach as well as helping to minimize labour input by eliminating manual operations.