New Resource for Survivors from NCCN Helps Guide Life After Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) announced the publication of new, free informational resources on health and wellness for cancer survivors. These two new NCCN Guidelines for Patients are focused on healthy living and managing late and long-term side effects, and include appropriate ongoing screening for recurrence. The books are available for free to view and print at NCCN.org/patients or via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App, thanks to funding via the NCCN Foundation and sponsorship by Good Days. The books Survivorship Care for Healthy Living and Survivorship Care for Cancer-Related Late and Long-Term Effects provide jargon-free roadmaps for what comes next after initial cancer diagnosis and therapy.

"Getting a cancer diagnosis is scary. Surviving cancer can be even more scary," said Ethan Zohn, 2x Cancer Survivor and Stem Cell Transplant Recipient, Winner of SURVIVOR Africa & Social Entrepreneur (@EthanZohn on Twitter and Instagram). "There are loads of uncertainty and invisible scars that need healing. That's why I work tremendously hard to maintain my mental, physical and spiritual health in survivorship. Surrounding myself with family and friends, exercising, and getting out in nature has helped create balance in my life."

"Just because initial therapy is over, doesn't mean that it's done," explained Crystal Denlinger, MD, FACP, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Survivorship. "Treatment may end, but fatigue, neuropathy, and other effects can linger. For some, cancer survivorship means long-term management as they continue to live with and through disease. These guidelines are applicable for survivors who are disease free as well as those living with cancer. They are far reaching across all cancer types, genders, and ages."