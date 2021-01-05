 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.01.2021, 14:35  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

05.01.2021 / 14:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital

As at 31 December 2020, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,344,625,660 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,105,156,692. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,349,708,160. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


05.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1158570  05.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158570&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights 05.01.2021 / 14:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Total voting rights and share capital As at 31 December 2020, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Leasing Neugeschäft in Höhe von 71,2% des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Teilverkauf von Trade Republic Bank GmbH Anteilen kann kurzfristig ...
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia sells windows business and strengthens remaining divisions
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK
DGAP-News: MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the Acceptance of the Swissmedic Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Eat Beyond Global Holdings mit starkem Kurssprung und neuer Nachricht zu einem seiner Portfolio ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:14 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt BP auf 'Buy'
09:06 Uhr
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Es wird wieder spannend (bei der OPEC!)
04.01.21
Aktien Europa: Mit Schwung und Optimismus ins neue Jahr
04.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt BP auf 'Outperform'
28.12.20
Hess Corp. : Aktie konsolidiert nach Zwischensprint
28.12.20
Chevron: Konsolidierung erreicht wichtige Zone
21.12.20
Brent C.O.: Kommt jetzt Zug rein?
20.12.20
Raus aus Öl-Aktien, und zwar sofort!(4) 
18.12.20
ROUNDUP/ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr seit E10-Einführung
18.12.20
ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr in Deutschland seit E10-Einführung(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
7.557
BP ein Kauf
27.12.20
5
Raus aus Öl-Aktien, und zwar sofort!
18.12.20
2
ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr in Deutschland seit E10-Einführung
17.11.20
24
IPO: Saudischer Ölgigant Aramco erhält Genehmigung für Börsengang
30.10.20
3
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei